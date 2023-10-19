Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 701,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $28,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,584 shares of company stock worth $1,056,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of DOCN opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.38.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

