Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.79 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,726 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,753 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

