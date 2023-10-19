Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.96 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $26,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Pentair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pentair by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Pentair Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

