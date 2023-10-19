Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.67 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 3,143.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,175 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $27,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

AZEK stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 190.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $2,968,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

