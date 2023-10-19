Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.02 Million Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,978,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 584,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of NETGEAR worth $28,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 20.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,282,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after buying an additional 391,271 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 15.8% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 344.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 182,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,845 shares in the company, valued at $778,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NTGR opened at $11.41 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $173.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Featured Stories

