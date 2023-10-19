Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.07 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $28,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $443.96 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.69 and its 200 day moving average is $417.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,967 shares of company stock worth $6,544,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

