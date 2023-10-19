Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $26,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,215 shares of company stock worth $7,812,929. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.97. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

