Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 183,373 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 525,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,373 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $27,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tecnoglass by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TGLS opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

