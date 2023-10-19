Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 184,433 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,433 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $26,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

