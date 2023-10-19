Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 338,260 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 338,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $26,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in AES by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

