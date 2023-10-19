Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,008,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $27,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GFI opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.1711 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GFI

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.