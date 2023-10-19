Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 982,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,714 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $29,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 602.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Evolent Health Price Performance

EVH stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $469.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

