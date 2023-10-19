Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,887 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,273,000 after acquiring an additional 692,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

