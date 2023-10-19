Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,341 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 969.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of InMode by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $20.74 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

