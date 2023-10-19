Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,928 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $3,023,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $462,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

NOC stock opened at $490.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.38.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

