Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 467,504 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 734,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $29,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 7.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 42.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.