Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 67,318 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $28,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

