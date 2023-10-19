Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 97,368 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $29,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,859,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,406,000 after acquiring an additional 366,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

