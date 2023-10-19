Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 863,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $28,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Steven Madden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

