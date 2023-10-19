Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 863,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $28,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Steven Madden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Steven Madden
In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOO
Steven Madden Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Steven Madden Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 39.07%.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Steven Madden
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.