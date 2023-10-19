Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in BankUnited by 1,361.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,064,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,868,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,491,000 after buying an additional 425,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

BKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

