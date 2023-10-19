Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $1,273,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,588,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,028 shares of company stock worth $2,696,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $142.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.01 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

