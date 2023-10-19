Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in WPP during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 166.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.00.

WPP Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $43.22 on Thursday. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

