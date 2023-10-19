Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Free Report) by 150.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,620,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.