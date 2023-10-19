Virtu Financial LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth about $30,041,000,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 10.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,916,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 265,054 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 316.4% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 745,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 566,372 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.64. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 39.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $714,409.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,669,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,194.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, Director Peter Hebert purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 279,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $714,409.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,669,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,194.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,981 shares of company stock worth $1,299,730 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

