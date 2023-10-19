Virtu Financial LLC Invests $251,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 2.6 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

