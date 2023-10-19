Virtu Financial LLC Invests $263,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $562,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,713,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,591. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $157.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.32. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $192.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

