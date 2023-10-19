Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $970.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.19 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

