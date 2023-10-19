Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,969,000 after purchasing an additional 592,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,468,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1,579.8% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142,073 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,875,000.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $58.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $323.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

