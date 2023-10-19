Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 42,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $735,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 42,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $735,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,209. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Stock Down 3.9 %

Overstock.com stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSTK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

