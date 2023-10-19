Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Head-To-Head Review

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) and Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and Bâloise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $406.22 million 1.00 $88.11 million $0.12 8.67 Bâloise N/A N/A N/A $1.14 13.53

Waterdrop has higher revenue and earnings than Bâloise. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bâloise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop 13.47% 8.20% 6.56% Bâloise N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Waterdrop and Bâloise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Waterdrop and Bâloise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bâloise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterdrop presently has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 169.23%. Given Waterdrop’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Bâloise.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waterdrop beats Bâloise on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance. It also provides life insurance products, which include endowment policies, such as conventional and unit-linked life insurance; group life insurance products; term insurance; immediate and deferred annuities; and policy riders, including premium waiver, accidental death, and disability. In addition, the company engages in the banking activities in Switzerland; and offers asset management services. Further, it has interests in equity investment companies, real-estate firms, and financing companies. The company sells its products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and industrial clients. Bâloise Holding AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

