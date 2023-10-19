Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.