Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 86.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,580,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 713,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,009,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10,196.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 68,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WDS opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 13.5%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

