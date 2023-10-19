WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 1,378 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average is $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

