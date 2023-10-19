WP Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $421.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $118.34 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.33.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

