Yangarra Resources (YGRAF) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) is one of 363 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Yangarra Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yangarra Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yangarra Resources N/A N/A 5.60 Yangarra Resources Competitors $914.76 million $254.76 million -55.73

Yangarra Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Yangarra Resources. Yangarra Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.4% of Yangarra Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yangarra Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangarra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Yangarra Resources Competitors 657 4191 7705 297 2.59

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 62.56%. Given Yangarra Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yangarra Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Yangarra Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangarra Resources N/A N/A N/A Yangarra Resources Competitors 179.73% 7.88% 3.72%

Summary

Yangarra Resources rivals beat Yangarra Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.