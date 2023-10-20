16,623 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,647 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EFR stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

