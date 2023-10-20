30,206 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $10,311,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 107.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

View Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.