4,729 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,629,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $44.25 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,762.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,762.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

