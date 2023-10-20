695 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 258,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

