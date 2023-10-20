9,570 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 117.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after buying an additional 541,728 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 184.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

MOD opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

