A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Update

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of AOS opened at $67.01 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

