Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

ABT stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 52,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 84.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,829 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,981 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

