Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.88

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and traded as high as $23.00. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 15,690 shares.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 135.6% during the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

