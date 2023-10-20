Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Up 5.8% in September

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 58,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

AEZS opened at $1.68 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.35. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 259.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Featured Stories

