Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.86.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AC

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC stock opened at C$17.08 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.9210526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.