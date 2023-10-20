Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price Down 3% on Analyst Downgrade

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$31.00. The company traded as low as C$17.21 and last traded at C$17.21. 436,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,238,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AC. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.58. The firm has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The business had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.9210526 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

