Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

