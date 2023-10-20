Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.78

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.78 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 404721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile



Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

