Alaska Wealth Advisors Purchases 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,435,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $138.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.