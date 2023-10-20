Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 189.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 72.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after purchasing an additional 271,387 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 11.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,416,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,975,000 after purchasing an additional 455,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

